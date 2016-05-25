FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outsourcing firm Serco forecasts higher full-year profit
May 25, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Outsourcing firm Serco forecasts higher full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - British outsourcing firm Serco Group Plc forecast 2016 profit ahead of current market expectations, citing the benefits of several contracts running longer than previous anticipated and others being more profitable.

Serco, making steps to recover from a string of contract problems and scandals, said it expected underlying trading profit of not less than 65 million pounds ($95 million), ahead of its previous forecast of about 50 million pounds.

Revenue was expected to be about 2.9 billion pounds, higher than a previous expectation of about 2.8 billion pounds, it said. ($1 = 0.6841 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

