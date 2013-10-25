FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serco CEO quits after government contract scandal
October 25, 2013 / 10:50 AM / 4 years ago

Serco CEO quits after government contract scandal

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Serco, the outsourcer at the centre of a government contract scandal, said its Chief Executive Chris Hyman had stepped down in a last ditch bid to restore its reputation.

The group also announced plans on Friday to strengthen its board and restructure the company, splitting the British central government work into a separate unit which will be more closely monitored to improve transparency.

Global outsourcing group Serco was told in September it could be investigated by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) alongside rival G4S after an audit showed they charged for tagging criminals who were either dead, in prison or never tagged at all.

