LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco named Rupert Soames as its new group chief executive on Friday as it focuses on rebuilding a business rocked by high-profile government contract failures and profit warnings.

Soames replaces Chris Hyman who quit the role after 11 years last October following contract problems such as overcharging for tagging criminals that led to a UK government ban on new work and profit warnings.