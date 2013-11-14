FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serco warns on lower 2014 profits after contract problems
November 14, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Serco warns on lower 2014 profits after contract problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Serco warned on Thursday its profits in 2014 would fall as the impact of multiple high profile contract problems in Britain and Australia hit margins.

The firm said that the mid-point of estimates for operating profit in 2013 was 307 million pounds, the same as in 2012. It said that its operating margin in 2013 would be slightly lower than the 6.4 percent a year earlier.

Then in 2014, lower revenues and margins on its Australia immigration contract, would lead to profit being slightly lower than in 2013.

Serco said it would cut around 400 jobs in its UK and business process outsourcing operations, from a total headcount of 47,000.

The news caps a tumultuous six months for the firm in which it has become the subject of multiple investigations, its chief executive has quit and it has lost around a fifth of its market value.

