FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Serco says Q1 revenue at about 1.2 bln stg
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 30, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Serco says Q1 revenue at about 1.2 bln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc :

* Interim Management Statement

* Initial comments are also included on a proposed placing of new ordinary shares and on strategic review process

* 2014 revenue will be slightly (about 1%) lower than we previously thought, although we still anticipate that adjusted revenue will be in range of £4.7 - 4.9bn at constant currency

* Should latest currency rates continue throughout remainder of year, it is estimated that group’s revenue on a reported basis would be approximately £0.2bn lower

* Sharp declines in trading margin in Q1, and a weakened outlook for first half, have led us to reassess overall margin we are likely to achieve for year

* Now believes that adjusted operating profit at constant currency in 2014 will be not less than £170m.

* At latest rates of exchange, currency movements would serve to reduce reported profits by around £15m

* Previously announced restructuring charge estimated at £10-15m to implement further reductions in headcount and related costs is now anticipated to be £15-20m as we accelerate various initiatives

* Completion of proposed placing would reduce adjusted net finance costs but increase weighted average number of shares

* In Q1, group’s revenues were around £1.2bn, representing a 0.3% organic decline

* Order book was £17.1bn at 31 december 2013

* Net debt at end of 2014 would be closer to £800m, however, reflecting phasing, half-year position would likely be over £800m

* Short-term outlook for Federal Government services market remains challenging

* Will continue to manage its portfolio of businesses, and further disposals of operations considered non-core to our future development may be pursued

* Review will examine all aspects of business, including assessments of our markets, competitive offering and relative positioning as well as organisation and structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.