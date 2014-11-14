FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Serendex succesfully completes key non-clinical toxicology study for inhaled GM-CSF
#Healthcare
November 14, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Serendex succesfully completes key non-clinical toxicology study for inhaled GM-CSF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S

* Says succesfully completes key non-clinical toxicology study for inhaled GM-CSF

* Says has now initiated planned program of GLP-compliant pivotal toxicity studies

* Expects to start clinical studies in Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (PAP), cystic fibrosis related lung infections (CF) and bronchiectasis (BE) in 2015

* Expects to receive a marketing authorization for PAP in Q1/Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
