BRIEF-Serendex succesfully completes key non-clinical toxicology study for inhaled GM-CSF

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S

* Says succesfully completes key non-clinical toxicology study for inhaled GM-CSF

* Says has now initiated planned program of GLP-compliant pivotal toxicity studies

* Expects to start clinical studies in Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (PAP), cystic fibrosis related lung infections (CF) and bronchiectasis (BE) in 2015

* Expects to receive a marketing authorization for PAP in Q1/Q2 2018