BRIEF-Serendex receives positive scientific advice from EMA
#Healthcare
January 28, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Serendex receives positive scientific advice from EMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Receives positive scientific advice from European Medicines Agency (EMA)on pre-clinical and clinical development of granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF), molgramostim, for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP)

* Says will continue the toxicology program for GM-CSF in accordance with guidance, and progress into a Phase I clinical trial for GM-CSF in-line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
