Denmark's Serendex plans IPO in Norway in June - CEO
April 8, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Denmark's Serendex plans IPO in Norway in June - CEO

Shida Chayesteh

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 8 (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Serendex Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday it plans to list its shares on the Oslo stock exchange via an initial public offering (IPO) in June.

“The IPO is expected to consist of an issue of new shares,” Chief Executive Kim Arvid Nielsen told Reuters.

Declining to say how much the company expected to raise, he said the company was aiming for a valuation of around 125 million euros ($172 million).

The company which focuses on treatments for respiratory diseases later said Serendex is aiming to launch the offer on May 7 with a view to its shares making their market debut on June 20. ($1=0.7277 euros)

