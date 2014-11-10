FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Serendex pharmaceuticals Q3 oper loss up to DKK 6.3 mln
#Healthcare
November 10, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Serendex pharmaceuticals Q3 oper loss up to DKK 6.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S

* 9-month net result loss 15.8 million Danish crowns compared to loss 4.4 crowns

* Q3 net turnover 127,000 crowns versus 0 crown

* Q3 operating loss 6.3 million crowns versus loss 2.8 million crowns

* Says if planned clinical development and regulatory pathway on Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (PAP) are fulfilled, expects to obtain market approval for GM-CSF in PAP within the next 3-4 years

* Says expect that early access program/name patient sales will commerce in November/December 2014

* Says expects that development plans could lead to a market approval for FVIIa within 5 years

* Says will commence 6 weeks inhalation toxicity study for GM-CSF and prepare for the start of the 26 weeks toxicity study planned to start Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

