Aug 19 (Reuters) - Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S : * Q2 net turnover DKK 0 versus DKK 0 in Q2 2013 * Says Q2 operating loss DKK 9.4 million versus loss DKK 0.8 million * Says focus for H2 will be to execute on preclinical program