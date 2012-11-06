FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue - Seringueira Leasing sells $286.368 mln in notes
November 6, 2012 / 10:51 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue - Seringueira Leasing sells $286.368 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Seringueira Leasing LLC on Tuesday sold
$286.368 million of  secured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    The issue is guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the
United States.
    Citigroup and Santander were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: SERINGUEIRA LEASING

AMT $286.368 MLN  COUPON 1.558 PCT   MATURITY    11/06/2024   
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/06/2013 
MOODY'S NR        YIELD 1.558 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/14/2012   
S&P NR            SPREAD 48 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH NR           MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

