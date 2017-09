(Refiles to correct spelling in the word crowns)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Serodus ASA

* Q3 operating loss 4.1 million Norwegian crowns (not crowms) versus loss 1.6 million crowns

* Q3 pre-tax loss 4.1 million crowns versus loss 1.5 million crowns