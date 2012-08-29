FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RLPC: Serta mattress maker to launch $1.23B loan
August 29, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

RLPC: Serta mattress maker to launch $1.23B loan

Leela Parker

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Serta/Simmons set a bank meeting for September 6 to launch a $1.233 billion, seven-year senior secured term loan, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Proceeds are to fund Advent International Corp’s acquisition of a majority stake in AOT Bedding Super Holdings LLC, the parent company of Serta mattress maker National Bedding and Simmons Bedding.

AOT Bedding is the borrower under the credit facility. The lender meeting is set 9:30 a.m. at the St. Regis in New York.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Deutsche Bank and Barclays are joint lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal. Jefferies and RBC join as joint lead arrangers.

