ServiceMaster Global files for IPO of about $100 mln
March 24, 2014 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

ServiceMaster Global files for IPO of about $100 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, which owns Terminix pest control, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise about $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The company, controlled by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, provides residential and commercial services including lawn care, termite and pest control and home warranties.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which holds about 66 percent stake in ServiceMaster, took the company private in a $4.7 billion deal, excluding debt, in July 2007.

ServiceMaster’s businesses include American Home Shield warranties and the Merry Maids cleaning service, as well as drain cleaning and furniture repair operations.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were underwriting the IPO. (r.reuters.com/xaj87v)

The company said it intends to list its common stock under the symbol “SERV” but did not specify the exchange.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

ServiceMaster, founded in 1929, competes with ABM Industries Inc’s facility services, and Rollins Inc’s Orkin pest-control business, among others.

Net proceeds from the offering would be used to redeem its notes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $505.67 million for 2013 from $713.74 million a year earlier. Revenue fell less than 1 percent to $3.19 billion.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
