Shares of ServiceMaster make lackluster debut
June 26, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Shares of ServiceMaster make lackluster debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc rose about 3.64 percent in their debut, valuing the owner of Terminix pest control and American Home Shield brands at about $2.25 billion.

The company’s IPO raised about $610.3 million after its offering was priced at $17, slightly below its expected price range of $18-$21 per share.

ServiceMaster, controlled by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, sold 35.9 million shares in the offering.

Shares opened at $17.45 and touched a high of $17.62.

ServiceMaster’s other brands include ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids cleaning service and Furniture Medic among others.

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
