ServiceNow opens 32 pct above IPO price on NYSE

June 29 (Reuters) - Shares of ServiceNow Inc soared 32 percent during their New York Stock Exchange debut on Friday, as the information technology software company reawakened a market that had cooled in the aftermath of Facebook Inc’s IPO.

Shares of the San Diego, California-based company opened New York Stock Exchange trading at $23.75 after pricing above the expected range at $18. ServiceNow sold 11.65 million shares, raising $209.7 million.

ServiceNow had intended to price shares in a range of $15 to $17. The company sold 9 million shares, while company founder Fred Luddy sold the remaining 2.65 million shares.