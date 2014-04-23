FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-ServiceNow 1st-quarter revenue beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-ServiceNow 1st-quarter revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show the company’s net loss widened, not narrowed)

April 23 (Reuters) - ServiceNow Inc, which makes software to automate and manage IT services, reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue, helped by the addition of new customers.

The company’s net loss widened to $43.3 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $13.4 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 8 cents per share, in line with the analysts’ average estimate.

Revenue rose 62 percent to $139.1 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $134.6 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.