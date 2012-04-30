FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ServiceSource 1st-qtr beats Street
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-ServiceSource 1st-qtr beats Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.01 vs est breakeven/share

* Q1 rev up 25 pct at $57.6 mln vs est $55.8 mln

* Expects Q2 adj EPS $0.00-$0.01 vs est $0.01

* Sees Q2 rev $58.5-$59.5 mln vs est $58.8 mln

April 30 (Reuters) - Customer management software provider ServiceSource International Inc posted quarterly adjusted profit above market expectations as it added more customers.

The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings at between breakeven and 1 cent per share on revenue of $58.5 million to $59.5 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 1 cent per share on revenue of $58.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ServiceSource helps technology companies -- including Adobe Systems Inc, Abbott Laboratories and Verizon Communications Inc -- manage renewals of service contracts, provide cloud applications, software and other services.

For the first quarter, the company posted net loss of $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a profit of $17.4 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent a share.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $57.6 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to break even on a per-share basis in the first quarter, excluding items, on revenue of $55.8 million.

San Francisco, California-based ServiceSource’s shares, which have risen 36 percent since the company went public on March 24 last year, closed at $16.58 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.