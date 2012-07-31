ServiceSource quarterly profit beats estimates

July 31 (Reuters) - ServiceSource International Inc posted a better-than-expected a djusted p rofit o n a 23 percent rise in revenue.

Net loss for the customer management software provider widened to $36.7 million, or 50 cents per share in the second quarter, from $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it posted a profit of 2 cents per share topping analysts’ estimates by a cent.

Revenue for the second quarter was $59.7 million, while analysts were expecting $59.1 million for the quarter.