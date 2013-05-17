FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 4 years

SES earnings fall after German analogue switch-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 17 (Reuters) - SES , one of the world’s largest commercial satellite operators, reported on Friday a decline of earnings in the first quarter, hit by last year’s switch-off of analogue transmissions to Germany, while retaining its full-year outlook.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB, Canal Plus, Premiere and NBC, said core profit (EBITDA) dropped 4.8 percent to 321.2 million euros ($414.9 million), below the average in a Reuters poll of 329 million euros. ($1 = 0.7742 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
