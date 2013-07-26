SES trims 2013 guidance after satellite launch delays

BRUSSELS, July 26 (Reuters) - SES , one of the world’s largest commercial satellite operators, cut its forecast for growth of revenue and earnings in 2013 after it was forced to push back the launches of three satellites this year.

The company, which broadcasts 5,300 television channels from 53 satellites, said one of the launches, scheduled for July, had been delayed until September after this month’s crash of a Russian rocket, which had set back future take-offs.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB , Echostar and India’s Dish TV, said revenue would increase by between 3 and 4 percent and core profit (EBITDA) by 2.5 to 3.5 percent.

Previously, it had forecast both would rise by between 4 and 5 percent.

The company reported revenues of 469.7 million euros ($621.7 million) and core profit of 340.8 million euros, above the corresponding averages forecast in a Reuters poll of 455 million euros and 334 million euros.

Earnings this year have been capped by the ending in April last year of analogue broadcasts to Germany. This service brought in 42.6 million euros in the first four months of last year. Broadcasters were already paying for digital transmissions.

SES is planning to launch four new satellites this year, one of them already going into orbit in June. O3b Networks, in which SES has a 47 percent interest, also launched its first four satellites for broadband Internet services in June and has a second batch of four planned for September.

SES has said it sees capital expenditure falling from an annual average of 700 million euros in 2011 through 2013 to a maximum of 450 million in 2014-2017 as satellite replacement tails off. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)