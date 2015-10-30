FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SES keep 2015 guidance after strong dollar squeezes Q3 margins
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 30, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

SES keep 2015 guidance after strong dollar squeezes Q3 margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Satellite operator SES on Friday said profit margins fell in the third quarter as operating expenses increased because of a stronger dollar and sales costs grew.

In the third quarter core profit (EBITDA) fell 5.8 percent on a constant currency basis and margins fell to 74.3 percent from 76.1 percent in the previous year.

SES repeated its guidance for EBITDA to fall 3.5 percent on a constant currency basis, with revenues down 3 percent.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
