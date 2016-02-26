SES sees slight 2016 growth, unclear on satellite launch delay

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Satellite operator SES forecast steady to slightly higher revenue this year after increased earnings in 2015 solely due to the higher dollar, although it was not clear what the impact would be of a satellite launch delay.

The group, which broadcasts over 7,000 television channels from 52 satellites, said that for 2016 it expected revenue of between 2.01 and 2.05 billion euros ($2.22-2.26 billion) and a core profit (EBITDA) margin of 73.5 to 74 percent.

That compares with revenue growth of 5.0 percent last year to 2.015 billion euros, but a 3.2 percent decline on a constant currency basis, and a margin of 74.2 percent.

The company, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB, Echostar and India’s Dish TV, had forecast that 2015 revenue would fall by 3 percent and core profit by 3.5 percent on a constant currency basis. The latter in fact dropped by 3.6 percent.

The figures were broadly in line with the market consensus.

The 2016 outlook is based on a euro/dollar rate of 1.10, compared with last year’s average of 1.115, and on satellite health as well as its launch schedule.

The latter has already taken a hit.

The company was set this week to launch satellite SES-9 to provide video to the Asia-Pacific region, but its planned take-off on a SpaceX rocket was delayed. There was no immediate word on when the launch would be rescheduled.

The company also increased its proposed dividend by 10 percent to 1.30 euros. ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)