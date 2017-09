Nov 5 (Reuters) - SES SA :

* Signs new capacity agreement with Global Data Systems (GDS)

* Deal with GDS is to enable Stallion Oilfield Services to connect increasing number of oil and gas drilling sites across US and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)