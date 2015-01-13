FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SES and Luxembourg government to launch satellite in late 2017
January 13, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SES and Luxembourg government to launch satellite in late 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - SES SA :

* SES and Luxembourg government plan to launch satellite in late 2017

* Luxembourg-based join venture held by SES and Luxembourg government to own and operate new spacecraft dedicated for governmental use

* Luxembourg government and SES would each invest 50 million euros ($59.13 million) into new company

* Joint venture would also receive a 125 million euros bank loan from a consortium of Luxembourg banks to finance satellite’s procurement and launch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
