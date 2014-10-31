SES lowers 2014 forecasts on satellite delay, U.S. budget cuts

BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Satellite operator SES on Friday lowered its revenue and profit forecasts for 2014, following the delayed launch of one satellite, technical issues with another and U.S. budget cuts.

The group, which broadcasts over 6,400 television channels from 53 satellites, said it expected revenue to rise by 4 percent and core profit to increase by 5 percent in 2014.

It had previously guided for both to increase by between 6 and 7 percent this year.

The launch of its Astra 2G satellite had been originally planned for the first half, but has been pushed back repeatedly.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB , Echostar and India’s Dish TV, said it expected the satellite to launch in November, meaning it would not generate revenues in 2014.

Its satellite AMC-16, contracted by Echostar, was experiencing power supply issues which translated into lower revenues from the space craft.

Caps on the U.S. budget meant that the scope of some contracts, such as for communication satellites, fell.

For the group as a whole, core profit rose 2.5 percent in the third quarter to 355.9 million euros ($447.12 million), broadly in line with the 357 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

At constant currency, core profit rose 6 percent in the year to date. (1 US dollar = 0.7960 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)