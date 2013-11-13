FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SES suffers launch delay to satellite ASTRA 5B
November 13, 2013

SES suffers launch delay to satellite ASTRA 5B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - SES , one of the world’s largest commercial satellite operators, said on Wednesday that the planned launch of one of its satellites had been delayed until January.

SES aimed to launch its ASTRA 5B satellite on board the Ariane 5 booster from Kourou in French Guiana on December 6. The satellite is to serve the European market.

The delay was due to adjustments required for a different satellite to be launched on the same rocket for Spain’s HISPASAT.

Previous satellite launch delays have led SES to trim its guidance for 2013. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

