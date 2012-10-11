FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Sesa Goa to raise 11 bln rupes via CP - source
#Basic Materials
October 11, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

India's Sesa Goa to raise 11 bln rupes via CP - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - India’s Sesa Goa, owned by miner Vedanta Resources, plans to raise 11 billion rupees ($207.02 million) through one-year commercial paper at a yield of 9.20 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

Yes Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said.

Sesa Goa, the largest producer and exporter of iron ore in the private sector, saw iron ore sales fall 86 percent in the second quarter as its operations were affected by a mining ban in Karnataka and temporary restrictions on extraction in Goa.

