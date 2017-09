Sept 30 (Reuters) - Setanta Finance Group SA :

* Says its unit, Spartan Capital SA, has increased its stake in Mennica Skarbowa SA to 24.32 pct

* Says its unit, Spartan Capital SA, has acquired 51,187 shares in Mennica Skarbowa SA Source text for Eikon:

