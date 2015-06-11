FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks agree on $5 bln bailout of Sete Brasil, sources say
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

Banks agree on $5 bln bailout of Sete Brasil, sources say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 11 (Reuters) - A group of five Brazilian lenders agreed to extend up to $5 billion in fresh financing for ailing rig producer Sete Brasil Participações SA, in a first step aimed at staving off bankruptcy, two sources with knowledge of the situation said opn Thursday.

State-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Econômica Federal, and private-sector lenders Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA will provide the financing to Sete Brasil once their boards of directors approve the plan, said the sources, who asked for anonymity because of legal impediments to discussing the issue in public.

The five banks declined to comment. Sete Brasil said in a statement to Reuters that a rescue plan is being negotiated and could be finalized and announced by early July. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.