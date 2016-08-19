Judge trims claims over Seterus' mortgage insurance charges

A federal judge has dismissed part of a proposed class action accusing Oregon-based mortgage servicer Seterus of forcing homeowners to pay for mortgage insurance after they qualified to have it terminated.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago ruled that homeowners' state law claims for breach of contract and violations of the Illinois consumer fraud act could not go forward because they were preempted by federal law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b4mlWE