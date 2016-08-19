FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Judge trims claims over Seterus' mortgage insurance charges
August 19, 2016

Judge trims claims over Seterus' mortgage insurance charges

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed part of a proposed class action accusing Oregon-based mortgage servicer Seterus of forcing homeowners to pay for mortgage insurance after they qualified to have it terminated.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago ruled that homeowners' state law claims for breach of contract and violations of the Illinois consumer fraud act could not go forward because they were preempted by federal law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b4mlWE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
