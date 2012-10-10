FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian regulator blocks Seven bid for Consolidated
October 10, 2012 / 11:10 PM / in 5 years

Australian regulator blocks Seven bid for Conslidated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator on Thursday blocked Seven Group Holdings from bidding for Consolidated Media Holdings, clearing the way for Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp to go ahead with its $2 billion agreed offer.

Seven, headed by rival media mogul Kerry Stokes, owns almost a quarter of Consolidated Media and wanted the firm for its stake in dominant pay TV-operator Foxtel and content provider Fox Sports.

The Australian regulator said it was concerned any deal by Seven would give it an advantage in acquiring commercial sports rights.

