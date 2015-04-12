FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Seven Group names Ryan Stokes as new CEO
April 12, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Seven Group names Ryan Stokes as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s Seven Group Holdings, which has interests in industrial services and media, on Monday named Ryan Stokes as its new CEO to replace Don Voelte who will retire on Aug. 31.

Stokes, son of the current Chairman Kerry Stokes, has been the chief operating officer at Seven Group for the past three years and has held numerous executive roles in the company over 15 years, Seven said in a statement.

The company re-confirmed its fiscal 2015 earnings guidance on Monday for underlying earnings before interest and tax to fall 10-15 percent from fiscal 2014. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

