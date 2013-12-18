Japan's 7-Eleven operator sees profit slowdown next year on sales tax hike

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Seven And I Holdings Co Ltd expects its profit growth to slow in the financial year starting next March, as a planned increase in the country’s sales tax from next April is likely to hurt sales, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Toshifumi Suzuki, chairman of the operator of 7-Eleven, Japan’s largest convenience store chain, said it would be difficult for the company to achieve double-digit operating profit growth in 2014/15. The company has forecast 15 percent growth for the current financial year through February 2014. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)