FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's 7-Eleven operator sees profit slowdown next year on sales tax hike
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 18, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's 7-Eleven operator sees profit slowdown next year on sales tax hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Seven And I Holdings Co Ltd expects its profit growth to slow in the financial year starting next March, as a planned increase in the country’s sales tax from next April is likely to hurt sales, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Toshifumi Suzuki, chairman of the operator of 7-Eleven, Japan’s largest convenience store chain, said it would be difficult for the company to achieve double-digit operating profit growth in 2014/15. The company has forecast 15 percent growth for the current financial year through February 2014. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.