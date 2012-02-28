UPDATE 1-Seven & I to offer 45,000 e-books - Nikkei

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Seven & I Holdings Co plans to break into the e-book market on Thursday by launching online sales of 45,000 titles, including novels and comics, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Plans call for expanding the catalog to 100,000 titles by the end of the year, making Seven & I one of the largest e-book sellers in Japan, the newspaper said.

E-books could gain in popularity thanks to the move by the major retailer, which has some 10 million online shopping members, the Nikkei reported.

The business will be handled by unit Seven Net Shopping Co, with content procured from Bitway Co, the e-book unit of Toppan Printing Co, the daily said.

The initial catalog will consist of 19,000 novels and 14,000 comics, the Nikkei said.

Seven & I is targeting sales at 100 million yen ($1.24 million) for the first year and expects to boost them to 1 billion yen in the near future, the newspaper said. ($1 = 80.5150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)