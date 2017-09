Dec 30 (Reuters) - Sevenet SA :

* Signs letter of intent with a company from banking sector for contact centre services

* Estimated value of contact center deal is 8 million zlotys ($2.3 million) and parties plan to sign contract until March 10, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5400 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)