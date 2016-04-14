FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Seven & i to nominate convenience chain head as next boss -source
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
April 14, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Japan's Seven & i to nominate convenience chain head as next boss -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Executives at retail conglomerate Seven & i Holdings plan to nominate the head of its convenience store chain as the group’s next leader, a source familiar with the matter said.

They will put forward Ryuichi Isaka as the company’s next president, although his appointment will need to be approved by a board meeting on Tuesday, the source said, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.

Seven & i was thrown into turmoil last week after 83-year-old Toshifumi Suzuki, who pioneered 24-hour convenience stores in Japan four decades ago, stepped down after failing to persuade board members to oust Isaka.

Isaka was backed by activist investor Daniel Loeb and is favoured by some outside directors to succeed Suzuki, sources have said. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Ritsuko Ando. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
