Japan's Seven & I to close 20 supermarkets, book loss

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Seven & I Holdings Co said it would shut 20 Ito-Yokado stores in the year through next February, as part of a restructuring of the underperforming supermarket chain.

Seven & I, which also runs the more successful 7-Eleven convenience stores, said it would book a special loss of around 4 billion yen ($35.4 million) from the closures.

Activist investor Daniel Loeb announced a stake in the company last year, and sources familiar with the situation have said he has called for it to spin off the Ito-Yokado unit. ($1=112.9500 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)