Japan's Seven & i, Fast Retailing plan broad tie-up - source
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 30, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Japan's Seven & i, Fast Retailing plan broad tie-up - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japanese retailers Seven & i Holdings Co and Fast Retailing plan a wide-ranging partnership this year, including a new clothing brand, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The cooperation, which will also include allowing customers to pick up Uniqlo casual-wear products at 7-Eleven stories, will not include a capital tie-up, the person said.

Media representatives for the two companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Nikkei newspaper said on Friday the companies also intend to work together overseas. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; writing by William Mallard, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
