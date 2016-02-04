Uniqlo, 7-Eleven Japan launch convenience store pick-up service

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing Co Ltd’s Uniqlo clothing brand said on Thursday that it and Seven-Eleven Japan are launching a service under which Uniqlo’s online customers will be able to pick up merchandise from Japanese Seven-Eleven convenience stores.

The service, available from Feb. 16, will not charge customers a fee to pick up merchandise.

Fast Retailing and 7-Eleven parent Seven & i Holdings Co said last year they were in talks on an operational tie-up in various fields. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Richard Pullin)