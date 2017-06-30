JAKARTA, June 30 When 7-Eleven opened its first
Indonesian outlets in 2009, it made a bet that hip cafe-like
versions of its globally recognised convenience stores would
pull in hordes of young, urban consumers.
The strategy worked: the franchise quickly became known as a
hot place to hang out, drink signature Slurpees and use free
wifi. What failed was a plan to attract repeat customers willing
to spend money.
Eight years after the chain's first Jakarta store opened, PT
Modern Internasional Tbk, the owner of the 7-Eleven
master franchise in Indonesia, is closing all its domestic
outlets, which totalled 161 at the end of 2016. The company last
week cited "limited resources" as a reason for the closure.
Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd, the ultimate
parent of the global 7-Eleven chain, said it would "search for
someone to take on the franchise and hope to restart business
soon."
"Indonesia is an important country for us. This is not the
end for 7-Eleven's business," a spokesman said by phone, adding
the closure had "almost no impact" on its results.
In addition to thrifty Indonesian consumers, industry
participants also blame intense competition and a 2015
nationwide ban on alcohol sales at minimarkets for the
franchise's struggles.
"The concept is interesting, but is it profitable?" said
Tutum Rahanta, deputy chairman of the Indonesian Retailers
Association. "The crowd is created by people who just hang out,
but those who want to shop and who can really generate profits
don't go there."
Consumers also tend to associate 7-Eleven's competitors such
as Indomaret and Alfamart with daily necessities, which serve as
a buffer against the alcohol sales ban, Rahanta said, adding
7-Eleven's reach was limited to Jakarta.
Last year, Indomaret and Alfamart accounted for 51.2 percent
and 38.5 percent of the retail value for Indonesian convenience
stores, respectively, according to research firm Euromonitor
International. 7-Eleven had a 0.7 percent share.
Modern reported a nearly 24 percent fall in its net sales
for 7-Eleven to 675.3 billion rupiah ($50.7 million) in 2016
from a year earlier. Modern also has other businesses in medical
image and photocopy equipments.
Modern's attempt to sell the 7-Eleven franchise and other
assets to a unit of PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk
for 1 trillion rupiah also failed last week.
While 7-Eleven's local demise is a product of commercial
realities, its closure has still come as a shock to fans.
"It was always full of people," said Amanda Viega, a
20-year-old university student who would frequently catch up
with friends at 7-Eleven and is now looking for alternative
venues.
($1 = 13,325.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Additional
reporting by Sam Nussey in TOKYO, Jessica Damiana and Gayatri
Suroyo in JAKARTA and Chayut Setboonsarng in BANGKOK; Writing by
Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Mark Potter)