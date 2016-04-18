Next head of Japan's Seven & i expected to face resistance to overhaul

* Board meets Tuesday, to vote on Isaka as next president

* Investors seeking overhaul, possible divestment of Ito-Yokado

* Supermarket’s founder and family likely to resist big cuts

By Ritsuko Shimizu and Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - An executive backed by activist investor Daniel Loeb is expected to be appointed on Tuesday as the new head of Japan’s Seven & i, but resistance from some senior officials may make it hard for him to restructure the $90 billion retail conglomerate.

A board meeting on Tuesday is due to vote on appointing Ryuichi Isaka, who is credited with driving the growth of the 7-Eleven Japan convenience store chain, to the top job, sources said.

Isaka’s appointment would be the result of a boardroom split at Seven & i, rare in Japan where directors and executives almost never disagree, at times at the cost of good governance.

In the coming months, markets will be watching whether Isaka will heed calls from Loeb and other investors to overhaul its loss-making supermarket chain. But winning over a divided and tradition-bound board and senior management may prove tough even for the 58-year-old executive who survived an attempt by his boss to oust him earlier this month

Isaka’s nomination comes after 83-year-old former Chief Executive Toshifumi Suzuki, who pioneered 24-hour convenience stores in Japan four decades ago, stepped down earlier this month after failing to persuade board members to oust Isaka.

Seven board members had voted in favour of his exit, while six were opposed and two abstained, showing Isaka will face considerable resistance from the start in his new role.

He will be nominated as president rather than taking on Suzuki’s former title of chief executive officer, a sign other executives aren’t ready to grant him the same deference they showed his predecessor who held sway for decades, the sources said.

“It’s natural to think there are Suzuki’s supporters in the company, so the company will likely face some confusion for a while,” said Takatoshi Itoshima, chief portfolio manager at Commons Asset Management, which owns the stock.

On Tuesday though, the sharply divided board is expected to close ranks to prevent a prolonged power vacuum at the country’s biggest retail group, analysts said.

Katsuhiro Goto, previously the retail group’s number three executive, would step up as vice president, essentially running the company along with Isaka, the sources said.

SUPERMARKETS

The main task for Isaka will be how he goes about stemming the bleeding at Ito-Yokado supermarkets, the unprofitable but traditional core of Seven & i.

Though the overall group’s operating profit improved last year thanks to healthy sales of 7-Eleven, Ito-Yokado’s net loss in the 12 months through February ballooned to 24 billion yen ($221.71 million) from 7 billion a year earlier, and analysts expect a weak year ahead as Japan teeters on the brink of another recession.

Masatoshi Ito, the supermarket’s founder whose blessing is considered crucial on key matters, opposed Isaka’s exit, sources said. But that does not mean Ito, or his son who is a board member, would give Isaka a free rein with Ito-Yokado.

The company has said it will shut 20 stores by next February, but executives are not considering Loeb’s demand that the chain be divested altogether, sources said.

Mizuho Securities retail analyst Toshio Takahashi noted Ito-Yokado, while planning some store closures this year, has shied from significant job cuts.

“In our view, the company must shed a certain number of employees to rejuvenate its work force to make progress on reforming employees’ mindset and productivity improvement,” he said. ($1 = 108.2500 yen) (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)