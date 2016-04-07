FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Seven & i Chairman Suzuki to step down -Nikkei
April 7, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Seven & i Chairman Suzuki to step down -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add Suzuki’s first name in third paragraph)

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - The 83-year-old chairman of Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd is set to step down after decades at the helm of Japan’s biggest retailer by market value, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

A company spokeswoman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Toshifumi Suzuki is a legendary figure in Japan’s retail industry. He brought the 7-Eleven franchise to the country in the 1970s, and later took over the U.S. company that conceived the convenience store chain.

Sources said earlier that the company’s board voted down a management proposal to replace the president of Seven & i’s Seven-Eleven Japan convenience store chain, matching a recommendation from activist investor Daniel Loeb. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.