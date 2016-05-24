FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven & I to name outgoing CEO Suzuki as honorary adviser -source
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

Seven & I to name outgoing CEO Suzuki as honorary adviser -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Seven & I Holdings Co will appoint outgoing CEO Toshifumi Suzuki as honorary adviser, a source with knowledge of the decision said on Wednesday, as speculation swirled over what role he would play after two decades at the helm of the $90 billion retail conglomerate.

The former leader made a surprise announcement last month to quit after failing to oust Ryuichi Isaka, head of the successful Seven-Eleven Japan convenience store chain. Isaka has been elected to replace Suzuki, pending approval at an annual shareholders meeting on Thursday.

Isaka has said he wanted his predecessor to become an adviser to the company.

A Seven & I spokesman declined to comment.

There has been concern both inside and outside the company that Suzuki would retain significant influence, potentially diluting the power of the new chief. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.