FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven & I board rejects proposal to replace 7-Eleven pres-source
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 7, 2016 / 3:08 AM / a year ago

Seven & I board rejects proposal to replace 7-Eleven pres-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - The board of Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd has voted down a proposal to replace the president of its convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Activist investor Daniel Loeb has been urging the company to keep the current president, Ryuichi Isaka, saying rumours of his planned removal were of “significant concern.” (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.