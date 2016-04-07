Seven & I board rejects proposal to replace 7-Eleven pres-source

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - The board of Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd has voted down a proposal to replace the president of its convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Activist investor Daniel Loeb has been urging the company to keep the current president, Ryuichi Isaka, saying rumours of his planned removal were of “significant concern.” (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)