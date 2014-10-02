FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven & I first-half profit up 1.6 pct as 7-Eleven sales rise
October 2, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Seven & I first-half profit up 1.6 pct as 7-Eleven sales rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japanese convenience store giant Seven & I Holdings said on Thursday first-half profit rose 1.6 percent, buoyed by brisk sales of food and fresh coffee, and kept its record full-year earnings forecast intact even as growth at its core 7-Eleven chain slows on the back of a sluggish economy.

For the six months to Aug. 31, operating profit was 167.2 billion yen ($1.54 billion), below the company’s own estimate of 170 billion yen. It left its full-year forecast at 356 billion yen, which would represent growth of 4.8 percent from the previous year.

Convenience stores have been a rare bright spot in Japan’s retail sector, which is struggling to cope with weak consumer spending. 7-Eleven has led the way with 26 straight months of sales growth even after the country’s sales tax rose to 8 percent in April from 5 percent.

Strong sales of its prepared foods and ready-to-go 100 yen coffee have allowed 7-Eleven to charge franchisees in Japan far higher royalties than others, making up for weakness in its supermarket, department store and mail order businesses.

$1 = 108.7200 Japanese yen Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
