UPDATE 1-Japan's Seven & I misses own profit target as consumer spending flags

* H1 operating profit up 1.6 pct but below firm’s forecast

* Japan 7-Eleven profit growth 4.0 pct vs 11.3 pct year-ago

* ‘Abenomics’ effects ‘seem to have run course’ - exec

* Weak yen lifting energy costs, hitting sentiment - exec (Adds executive comments on Abenomics, results details)

By Chang-Ran Kim and Ritsuko Shimizu

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japanese retail giant Seven & I Holdings turned in a first-half profit that came up short of its own expectations while slowing growth at its core 7-Eleven convenience store chain points to weakening consumer spending across the country.

While the retailer said on Thursday operating profit still rose 1.6 percent in the six months to Aug. 31, the shortfall comes amid growing questions over consumer spending trends after Japan raised its sales tax to 8 percent in April from 5 percent. Seven & I also warned consumer sentiment was being hit as the weaker yen means Japan has to pay more to import fuel and power inputs.

The first-half operating profit was 167.2 billion yen ($1.54 billion), below the company’s own estimate of 170 billion yen. Still, the retailer left its full-year forecast at a record 356 billion yen, which would represent growth of 4.8 percent from the previous year.

“The effects of a softening yen and rising stock prices under ‘Abenomics’ seem to have run their course,” Seven & I President Noritoshi Murata told a news conference, referring to Prime Minister Shinzo’s Abe’s policies to stoke growth in the world’s third-largest economy.

“The weaker yen, on the other hand, has pushed up gasoline and electricity prices, and that has especially affected (consumer sentiment) outside major cities.”

Convenience stores have been a rare bright spot in Japan’s retail sector, struggling to cope with the impact of the sales tax hike. 7-Eleven has led the industry, chalking up 26 straight months of growth even as others saw declines after the tax increase.

Brisk sales of its prepared foods and ready-to-go 100 yen coffee have allowed 7-Eleven to charge franchisees in Japan far higher royalties than others, making up for weakness in its supermarket, department store and mail order businesses.

The company’s department store operations showed an overall operating loss of 92 billion yen for the period, while profit at its supermarkets fell 22 percent. For 7-Eleven Japan, operating profit growth dropped to 4 percent in the first half from 11.3 percent a year earlier.

Eyeing an ever-expanding demographic of single-person households in Japan, convenience stores are pouring more effort into high-margin processed foods and private-label goods, eating into sales at supermarkets.

Japan now has a record 50,000 convenience stores, which provide wide-ranging services such as food delivery and ATMs, and that number is set to grow at a record-breaking pace this year. 7-Eleven alone is planning to add 1,600 outlets in the business year to February.

Still, retailers face an uncertain outlook with recent economic data suggesting that a recovery from the sales tax hike is taking longer than envisaged.

A Bank of Japan survey showed on Wednesday that sentiment among big service-sector firms worsened more than expected, partly due to the weaker yen, which pushes up procurement costs on imported goods. A day earlier, government data showed household spending fell by a worse-than-expected 4.7 percent in August.

Seven & I shares ended 2 percent lower at 4,162.5 yen, before the earnings announcement, in line with a 2.6 percent drop in Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei average. For the year to date, Seven & I shares are virtually flat while the Nikkei is down 4 percent.