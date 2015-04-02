UPDATE 1-Seven & i banks on convenience stores to offset Japan spending slump

* Expects 373 bln yen op profit this FY vs 379 bln in poll

* To increase convenience store capex by 100 bln yen

* Shares up 17 pct YTD vs 11 pct rise in broader market (Adds quotes from president, details of results)

By Chris Gallagher and Ritsuko Shimizu

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Seven & i Holdings forecast on Thursday another year of record profits and convenience store openings, expressing confidence in the strength of its 7-Eleven business despite a slump in Japanese consumer spending.

Japanese consumers tightened their wallets after a sales-tax hike last April eroded their purchasing power, with household spending haven fallen every month since then.

But 7-Eleven has held resilient, with Japan same-store sales up 2.4 percent in the fiscal year just ended, attracting customers with fresh coffee and donuts and an array of private-label goods. 7-Eleven overseas also enjoyed foreign-exchange gains stemming from a weaker yen.

“We want to foster growth through aggressive investment in Japanese and U.S. convenience stores,” Seven & i President Noritoshi Murata told a news conference.

Consumer spending in Japan was showing some signs of recovery as large companies have decided on wage increases and as gasoline prices drop, Murata said.

Japan’s biggest convenience store operator projected an 8.6 percent rise in operating profit to 373 billion yen ($3.1 billion) for the year that started on March 1, a record for a fifth straight year, on revenue of 6.4 trillion yen.

The profit forecast lagged the average estimate of 379 billion yen in a Reuters poll of 18 analysts.

Seven & i said it was planning 293 billion yen in capital expenditure for its convenience store business this fiscal year, up about 100 billion yen from the previous year.

It plans to open a record 1,700 7-Eleven stores in Japan this fiscal year, for a net increase of 1,100, bringing its total to nearly 18,600. It also plans to open another 400 outlets in the United States.

Murata said mergers and acquisitions were also a possibility for the company’s expansion, though he did not elaborate.

For the year just ended, Seven & i posted a 1.1 percent rise in operating profit to 343.33 billion yen, though below its own forecast for 356 billion yen. Revenue rose 7.2 percent to 6.04 trillion yen.

Shares of Seven & i, which also operates Ito Yokado supermarkets and Sogo department stores, are up about 17 percent in the year to date, outpacing a nearly 11 percent rise in the Topix index. ($1 = 119.5300 yen) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)