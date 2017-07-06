TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd
on Thursday said operating profit rose 3.3 percent in
the three months through May, just shy of analyst estimates,
boosted by strong demand for own-brand products at its
convenience stores.
Profit reached 84.1 billion yen ($743.66 million) for the
first quarter. That compared with a 85.91 billion yen Thomson
Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate, based on forecasts of three
analysts.
The convenience store operator stuck with its 386.5 billion
yen forecast for the year ending February, versus the 391.53
billion yen SmartEstimate of 19 analysts. SmartEstimates give
greater weight to recent forecasts by top-rated analysts.
($1 = 113.0900 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey)