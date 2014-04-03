FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7-Eleven operator plans to open record convenience stores in Japan in 2014/15
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 3, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

7-Eleven operator plans to open record convenience stores in Japan in 2014/15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd , the world’s biggest convenience store operator, said on Thursday that it plans to open a record 1,600 convenience stores in Japan in the fiscal year ending February 2015.

The company also said it expects consumer business conditions to be volatile this financial year.

Seven & I forecast a slowdown in profit growth for the year from March 1 as a sales tax increase erodes earnings at its supermarkets and department stores even as sales remain strong at its 7-Eleven shops. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu and Edmund Klamann; Writing by Dominic Lau)

